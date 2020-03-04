Thappad Box Office Day 5: It Stays Over 2 Crores On Tuesday

Thappad Box Office: It managed to stay over the 2 crores mark on Tuesday as well. This was pretty much the need of the hour as well as the film couldn’t afford to see a rapid decline in collections and that makes 2.21 crores number been decent enough.

Ideally, the numbers should have been in 2.50-3 crores range right through the weekdays as that would have meant that weekdays contribution would have been around 10 crores at least. Though that it isn’t turning out to be the case, the Anubhav Sinha directed film would have to settle down for a largely fair first week.

So far, the film has collected 19.13 crores and while 23 crores would now be comfortably surpassed before it steps into the second weekend, it would be interesting to see where does it eventually land up. Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh had collected 23.40 crores in its lifetime and ideally with the kind of critical acclaim that Thappad had received, this number should have been surpassed in the first week itself. Now if not this week, this should happen by Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!