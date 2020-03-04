When Aditya Roy Kapur SCREAMED At Salman Khan & He Just Opened ‘One Eye’

Aditya Roy Kapur, who rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn’s London Dreams. He got three movies – London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish as soon as he made his debut. Though people started knowing him only after Aashiqui 2.

Aditya shares an interesting incident he had with Salman Khan on the first day of his shoot for London Dreams. The cast was shooting in London and Aditya’s first shot required him to scream at Salman.

In a conversation with Mirror, Aditya revealed, “I was a VJ for over four years, and since I was somewhat of a public face, I would get calls for film auditions. Once, Amita Sehgal, a senior casting director, saw my picture in a magazine and called me. Before that, I used to skip half the audition calls anyway and would feel guilty later. Fortunately, this time I decided to go and Vipul (Amrutlal Shah, director-producer) sir thought I looked the part. I was informed that we would be shooting in London. Till then, I had travelled abroad only once, to Hong Kong and I was 22. In London Dreams, I would be playing a guitarist-l like music-and was going to be shooting in the city for two months. It was essentially a no-brainer for me and I did it on a lark, without thinking of it as my launch.”

Opening up about the debut shot, he said, “My first shot was in a London hospital, with Rannvijay (Singh), Ajay (Devgn) sir and Salman (Khan) Bhai. In the scene, Salman Bhai is lying on the bed and we as fellow band members are berating him. After a point, Ajay sir walks out, leaving Rannvijay and me with him. I had to scream at Salman Khan and l was like ‘What!'”

He also added, “I knew it was only acting but I had to muster up the courage to do it. I don’t remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me. But I think overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman Bhai opened one eye, looked at me, and said, “Kya hai?” I immediately started apologising profusely and he broke into a smile, saying he was joking and that I was doing well and should go on. He had really scared me for one second, but after that, everything became easy. Ajay sir and Salman Bhai made me feel comfortable as a newcomer.”

On the work front, he recently had Malang which did quite well at the box office. He also has films like Sadak 2 and Ludo which will surely bring him praises from his performance.

