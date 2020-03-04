Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 Is NOT Going Off Air, Confirms Sony TV; Read Full Statement!

Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 started airing at the end of 2019 and has been doing quite well. After the successful first season in 2018, the makers again got the audience’s favourite actress to play the negative role and yet again, she has impressed her fans. Beyhadh 2 also stars Shivin Narang and Aashish Chaudhary in the lead roles.

From the past few days, there were several reports that Beyhadh 2 is going off-air. There were also speculations that the show is moving to the OTT platform and hence, Jennifer Winget is planning to quit the show. However, there’s no truth to the rumours.

Sony TV’s spokesperson has confirmed that the show is not going anywhere. In a statement, the channel mentioned:

“The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.

Please note: the show is not going off-air immediately.

Do reach out to us on for any further query.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!