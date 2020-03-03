Riteish Deshmukh REACTS To Sasta DJ Snake Remark: “Nagpanchami Ke Din Book Kar Le, Main Free Mein Aaoonga”

Riteish Deshmukh has been making a lot of headlines for his new hairstyle and it has become the talk of the town. While the internet had various comparisons, the most prominent ones were DJ Snake and Chris Brown. The actor has now opened up about the comparison and has the most hilarious reply.

Baaghi 3 actor Riteish Deshmukh surprised his fans recently when he transformed his hairstyle completely. The actor trimmed his hair to the maximum and coloured them grey. This grabbed a lot of attraction and people started comparing him with DJ Snake.

A Twitter user rather going a mean way called him, “Sasta DJ Snake,” to which Riteish replied in the funniest way. He wrote, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon… Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! “

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon… Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

Well, that was a mic drop reply. And netizens feel the same. The reply has a streak of comments that are applauding the actor for taking the criticism humorously and not getting offended.

Earlier in the week when the actor was asked about the change in the look at a promotional event for his next Baaghi 3, he said, “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house.”

Riteish will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release on March 6.

