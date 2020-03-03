Malik: Fahadh Faasil To Unveil A New Poster Of His Political Thriller On THIS Date

Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil is on cloud nine following the rave reviews which he has been getting for his performance in his last release Trance, which released last month. Now that Trance is released and is garnering good response, the Malayalam superstar is looking forward to the release of the most anticipated, Malik.

Post garnering positive response for the first poster of Malik, which was unveiled in January by megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty, the makers are all set to release the second poster from the political thriller.

It was yesterday evening when Fahadh’s co-star and veteran Malayalam actor Indrans took to his Instagram handle to share an update regarding Malik.

The veteran actor announced that the second look poster will be unveiled on 4th March at 6 PM.

Talking about Malik, Fahad Faasil for his character in the political thriller went under a complete body transformation, as he has lost almost 12 kilos to give complete justice to his character.

Also, as per reports, the versatile actor in the film will be seen donning multiple looks as he will be seen in a character age between 20 to 57.

Malik is shot in coastal areas and is said to be based on real-life issues faced by minorities.

The Fahad Fassil starrer is been helmed by Mahesh Narayanan and it is been bankrolled by Anto Joseph under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

