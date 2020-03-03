Sooryavanshi Actress Katrina Kaif Looks Regal In A Floral Sabyasachi Lehenga & We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her

Yesterday, the makers of Sooryavanshi released the trailer of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and it’s going viral on the internet. The trailer clocked 41 million views in 24 hours; shattering Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero record and thus becoming the most viewed trailer of Bollywood.

With 21 days remaining for the release of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif has already begun her promotional spree and one must say, her fashion game is on point. Katrina is seen wearing an off-white floral Sabyasachi lehenga with pastel pink and mauve flowers on it and accessorised it with chandbalis. The choli (blouse) for the lehenga has got a plunging neckline with a matching dupatta to carry with it.

Her makeup is on fleek with smokey eyes, bold brows, nude glossy lips and lots of highlighter. She paired it with golden heels and posed like a pro in the pictures. We bet you can’t take your eyes off her!





The film is slated to be released on March 24, 2020. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and also has special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

