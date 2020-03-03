Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Laxmmi Bomb’s Box Office Clash With Salman Khan’s Radhe: “This Isn’t The First Clash Of My Career &…..”

Akshay Kumar has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 2 decades now. Ask the Khiladi if he had foreseen that massive success that he has achieved, he is quick to say no! The actor, in fact, says that he had never thought he would last as long. Now, as Akshay gears up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi he has opened up about doing more ensemble films and the much-hyped clash of his film with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Expressing his gratitude for the abundant love and success that he has received in his career so far, Akshay has said, “I truly believe in counting my blessings, and gratitude is all I feel. More than awe, it’s a surprise that I’ve come this far because it’s something I didn’t imagine even in my wildest dreams when I started out. It’s been a good two decades plus for me, and I want to be here [in Bollywood] only, doing this every day of my life, till audiences want me to do it.”

In his same interview to Hindustan Times, Akshay has addressed the much spoken about the clash between his Laxmmi Bomb with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A rather unfazed Akshay says that with the number of film releases increasing every year, it is obvious for more clashes to happen.

A rather confident Akshay said that this is not the first clash of his career nor will it be his last. “I’m aware but it’s not my career’s first clash and I’m also fully aware that it won’t be the last. With the volume of films releasing every year in our industry and the limited number of Fridays, clashes are bound to happen. The chatter is more when two big films clash as more is at stake, but it’s very natural.”

On the professional front, Akshay has a slew of films in his kitty with Bell Bottom, Prithviraj Chauhan biopic, Laxxmi Bomb, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Panday and the soon releasing Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is Shetty’s latest addition to his cop universe. With Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Javed Jaffery in pivotal roles, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on the 24th of March 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!