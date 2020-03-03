Richa Chadha Goes An Extra Mile To Spread Happiness & We Are In Awe!

Richa Chadha spreads the message of random acts of kindness by taking to her social media to post her unique experiences and experiments. It’s imperative that our screen idols extend their responsibility as social influencers beyond their cinematic outings. Setting an example, once again was Richa Chadha.

Many think of Richa as an outspoken actor who doesn’t shy away from taking a stance. But she recently took to her Instagram account to celebrate ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ as a thought, with a few activities which became pleasant surprises planned and executed for complete strangers.

It started with her offering to go on a movie date with five strangers for Oscar forerunner Jojo Rabbit. She wanted a chance to bond over relevant cinema. Netizens also showered her with praise for helping a victim of a terrible accident, get timely medical assistance. Richa and her manager waited by the victim’s side, made calls to his loved ones and left only after putting him on an ambulance. Last month a video of Richa handing out holding a placard saying ‘Free Hugs’ on the streets of Mumbai went viral.

While in reel life she is known to for her brash characters, seems like Richa’s ready to share her softer side with the world. In times of trolling and divisions, at least someone is using social media for good!

