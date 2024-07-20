From a child star to one of the most desirable leading ladies in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson’s acting career has surely been remarkable. With her consistently amazing performances, she not only became one of the highest-paid actresses in the world but also the highest-grossing female star of all time.

Whether it is playing the physically challenging role of a superhero or the emotionally exhausting character of a young mother going through a divorce, Johansson has always amazed the viewers with her magical screen presence. As the actress continues to give stellar performances, let’s take a look at some of Scarlett Johansson’s best films.

10. Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

This Woody Allen directorial follows two American women, Vicky and Cristina, who spend a summer in Barcelona. Vicky is practical and engaged, while Cristina is adventurous and searching for something new. They meet a charming artist, Juan Antonio, who invites them to spend a weekend with him, but things get complicated when Juan’s passionate and unstable ex-wife, Maria Elena, re-enters his life. Scarlett Johansson plays Cristina and adds depth to the film’s narrative, portraying her free-spirited nature and need for deeper meaning. She is joined by Rebecca Hall as Vicky, Javier Bardem as Juan, and Penélope Cruz as María.

9. Match Point (2005)

Another Woody Allen film on the list, Match Point is a psychological thriller centered around Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a former tennis player who becomes a coach. He gets married into a rich family but starts an affair with Nola Rice (Johansson), an actress who is dating his brother-in-law. As their relationship grows, Chris faces tough choices and serious consequences. Johansson’s compelling and sensual performance as Nola earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

8. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Based on Christine Leunens’ book Caging Skies, Jojo Rabbit is a satirical film set during World War II. It follows a young German boy named Johannes “Jojo” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), who idolizes Adolf Hitler, portrayed comically by the director Taika Waititi himself. Jojo’s beliefs are challenged when he discovers that his mother, Rosie (Johansson), is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. As Jojo gets to know her, his views begin to change, leading him to question his own morals. Johansson’s portrayal of the courageous and morally strong character got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

7. Chef (2014)

Helmed by and starring Jon Favreau, Chef follows Carl Casper, a talented chef who loses his job at a prestigious restaurant due to creative differences. He starts a food truck with his ex-wife and young son, rediscovering his passion for cooking and reconnecting with his family along the way. Johansson stars in the comedy-drama film as Molly, Carl’s love interest and the restaurant’s maître d’, and brings her own charm and warmth to the narrative.

6. Ghost World (2001)

Ghost World is a dark comedy about two high school friends, Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson), who feel disconnected from the world around them. They meet an unusual older man named Seymour (Steve Buscemi), and their friendship with him makes them think more about their own lives and choices. Johansson portrayed Rebecca’s feelings of confusion with perfection and received praise from audiences and critics alike at a young age.

5. Under the Skin (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, Under the Skin is a sci-fi thriller about an alien disguised as a woman who stalks the streets of Scotland, luring and abducting men. As she navigates human interactions and begins to experience emotions, her understanding of humanity transforms, leading her to question her mission and identity. Johansson stars as the alien protagonist, delivering a subtle yet powerful performance.

4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019)

On number four is the two-part MCU saga, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Johansson reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow from the earlier Marvel films, and collaborated with other superheroes to go against the supervillain, Thanos, who wipes out half of the population of the universe. Not only did Johansson do complete justice to the role, but was also at the center of one of the most heartbreaking plot points in the film, which made her performance even more memorable.

3. Lost in Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation follows Bob Harris (Bill Murray), an aging actor who arrives in Tokyo for a whiskey commercial. There he meets Charlotte (Johansson), a young woman left behind by her photographer husband. They both feel lonely and out of place in the busy city and form an unexpected bond while trying to find their way. Johansson was widely lauded for her role in this Sofia Coppola directorial, as she gave a ‘smartly restrained performance’ as per the critics.

2. Her (2013)

Johansson teamed up with Joaquin Phoenix for this hit sci-fi film. Directed by Spike Jonze, Her tells the story of Theodore Twombly, a lonely writer who buys an artificial intelligence system named Samantha to help him with his writing. However, he develops a deep emotional relationship with the AI and starts to fall for it. Johansson voices Samantha, the operating system. Her performance is entirely vocal, yet profoundly impactful.

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s emotional rollercoaster, Marriage Story, tops the list. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film explores the challenging process of divorce and follows Charlie and Nicole Barber, a couple who decide to separate after years of marriage. As they face the complexities of dividing their lives, their careers, and co-parenting their young son, they confront their personal issues and the emotional toll of their split. Johansson’s powerful and heartfelt performance perfectly captures Nicole’s pain, strength, and vulnerability, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

