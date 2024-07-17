When everyone thought S.W.A.T. Season 7 would be the show’s last, CBS surprised fans by renewing the police procedural drama for an eighth season. The final season is headed to the network this fall.

The show, which follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and his team of LAPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit, has seen quite a journey, being canceled and uncanceled multiple times, but has consistently received the audience’s love.

S.W.A.T. Season 8: Release Date and Number of Episodes

CBS has set the premiere date of S.W.A.T. Season 8 on October 18th, 2024. The series will be aired on Fridays at 8 to 9 pm slot. With the final season, the show is going back to its 22-episode schedule, replacing the 13-episode tradition followed in the seventh season. Season 8 is being considered as the final installment for now, unless CBS reverses its decision once again, and renews the show for a ninth season.

S.W.A.T. Season 8: Storyline

The new season will pick up after the events of the previous installment’s finale, as Hondo will be seen reworking his relationships within the community, while also focusing on the team’s roster. Meanwhile, the show will continue to follow an episodic format, being a procedural, with a new case covered every week. At the same time, a number of twists and turns are expected which will lead to the climax of the show. Lastly, Dominique Luca’s void might be filled up by a new member joining the team.

S.W.A.T. Season 8: Cast

Shemar Moore will be reprising his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in the final season. Other actors who are expected to return include Jay Harrington as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks, Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell, and Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael. On the other hand, Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson are not likely to return as Jim Street and Dominique Luca, respectively, following their characters’ departure from the series.

