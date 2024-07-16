Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore was a struggling actor before Daytime Soap Opera Young and The Restless launched him to stardom in 1994. Moore gained recognition in prime-time TV by scoring notable roles in Criminal Minds and now is the lead star in CBS’s hit show S.W.A.T, which was renewed for season 8.

However, a celebrity’s rise to fame is often plagued by controversies. Shemar Moore was dogged by Speculation about his sexuality for years, prompting him to defend himself against the rumours.

Fans of The Young and the Restless may remember Shemar Moore, who made his debut on the Show as Malcolm Winters, one of the show’s most well-known actors. Despite leaving the show in 2002, Moore has made multiple Guest appearances on the daytime soap opera. His most recent appearance coincided with The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary in May 2023.

The actor’s successful career has been dogged by Speculation surrounding his sexuality, which was first prompted in March 2016. The Speculation stemmed from an innocuous picture with L.G.B.T.Q.GBTQ fans and social media erupted with claims that Moore was an alleged closeted member of L.G.B.T.Q.GBTQ community.

In a 2016 interview with BET, Shemar Moore denied the rumors, stating that he was not gay. He said, “I just think it’s all silly. If you’re gay, you’re gay. I’m not, and I know that, and I’m very comfortable with who I am, and I love women.”

Moore then went on to play up his heterosexuality, adding, “I’ve dated plenty of them. If you think I’m gay, send your girlfriend over to my house for the weekend and see what happens for real. You can call that arrogant if you want to. I just call it confidence.”

As the Speculation intensified in a video shared in 2017, he again denied the rumors that he was gay. In the clip, he said, “Shemar Moore’s gay – he’s in the closet. He likes little boys. Nope, I love women. He doesn’t like Black women. Nope, I love women. He likes skinny white women no, I love women in all shapes, sizes, and colors. How come we don’t see you with women? You don’t see me with little boys unless you’re lying on me.”

Shemar Moore fires back at a troll

Then, in 2019, Moore hit back at a troll who questioned his sexuality after a social media post where the actor shared a shirtless photo of himself and wrote that he had been working hard to get his 33-year-old body back at the age of 49.

In response, a fan commented, “Seriously, stop trying so haI.T.’SIT’S OK THAT YOU’RE GAY! We still love you!”

A seemingly irate Moore shot back at the person, saying, “Introduce me to your man so I can turn him down and turn YOU… OUT!!!” He responded, “Keep playing with me… I’m ready!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore recently told TVLine he will not reprise his role in Young and the Restless as a full-time cast member but is open to guest appearance.

