Scarlett Johansson is a very renowned face in Hollywood and one of the highest-paid actresses, but she is also prone to getting involved in controversies like the time she got a lot of backlash for defending Woody Allen; she had to clarify her statement after that. Allen was accused of s*xual molestation by his adoptive daughter in 1992, and later, in the wake of the MeToo Movement, the matter unravelled even more.

For the unversed, Scarlett and Allen have worked in films like Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona and they held great importance in the actress’ life. When the accusations were made against him, the Black Widow star said that she believed in him and she would work with him again, which resulted in her getting brutally slammed.

After her statement supporting Woody Allen got blasted by many, Scarlett Johansson, in an interview with Vanity Fair, clarified herself and said, “I don’t know – I feel the way I feel about it. It’s my experience. I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody… he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him.”

Scarlett Johansson further added, “Yeah, I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement—I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”

Previously speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson defending Woody Allen, said, “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him any time. I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it (the allegations against him). I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

She also said, “It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably. Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Woody Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow and the accuser, after getting to know of Scarlett Johansson’s view on Allen, responded and said, “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years, it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Asteroid City alongside Academy Award Winning actor Tom Hanks.

