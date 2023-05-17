Scarlett Johansson is no less than a s*x symbol; even if you are not her fan, you will agree. The Black Widow enjoys a crazy fanbase and when it comes to steamy intimate scenes, they never miss a chance to grab eyeballs. The actress left a mark on the audience with her performance in Lost In Translation alongside Bill Murray. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the director of the film convinced Scarlett to wear specific underwear in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Lost In Translation starred Johansson and Murray in leading roles, and they were highly appreciated for their performance in the film. In fact, the film earned an Oscar nomination for Murray. On the other hand, Scarlett’s seductress look in the bed is still considered one of her best intimate scenes so far.

However, do you know? Scarlett Johansson was occasionally asked to wear underwear in the scene, and the director Sofia Coppola made sure that the actress should feel comfortable so that she could get the best out of her. During a candid chat with Live About, the actress revealed she didn’t want to wear those underwear and said, “I really didn’t want to wear that underwear because I was so bloated from eating all of this Udon all of the time.” She further revealed how smartly the director convinced her to wear those underwear and added, “She was like, ‘But I understand if you’re uncomfortable.’ She said, ‘Why don’t I try these on for you? You could see how they look. Just see how they look, and if you don’t want to do it, then, of course, you don’t have to.’ I was like, ‘Alright, that’s a pretty good deal.”

She jokingly said of course that looked good on her because of her elegant body and that’s how she got convinced to wear those specific underwear that the director wanted.

For more such throwback stories about your favourite celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

