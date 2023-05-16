Scarlett Johansson is one of the finest actresses in Hollywood who needs no separate introduction. Even though the diva is mostly known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel world, she has also shown her potential as an actress in different projects. She is one of the highest-paid actresses who has experienced a lot in this industry and has broken many stereotypical notions about herself.

Woody Allen had seen some of her performances earlier and thought that Scarlett had the potential to become something big. So without auditioning her, he had selected Johansson for Nola Rice in Match Point opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Chris Wilton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there was a love-making scene in the film Match Point which threw quite a challenge at the actress Scarlett Johansson, and it was so bad that she ended up hating everyone around her, especially Woody Allen. Why? Well, in an interview with People, Scarlett Johansson opened up about it and said, “I was definitely miserable. I mean, getting fully wet and drenched, especially when you’re wearing jeans, is like the most unpleasant thing, especially when you’re all nice and toasty, and they’re like, ‘We’re going to dump buckets of water on you.'”

“At first I was like, ‘I could just get wet in the rain.’ They were like, ‘We have to make you drenched.’ I really hated my costumer that day. I really hated Woody that day, too, Scarlett Johansson further added.

Well, Scarlett had a steamy scene with Meyers’ where both of them were supposed to be drenched in water, and as the actress was wearing jeans, it made it more difficult and challenging for her to shoot at that moment.

However, it’s not only Woody Allen but Jonathan Rhys Meyers also saw the potential in Scarlett. However, he was concerned about which path she would choose and once said, “I don’t want to read about her in the paper with this boyfriend or that boyfriend, or in rehab or taking pills.”

Scarlett Johansson has proved her worth as an actress every time she donned a new character’s skin. What say?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Backs Hailey Bieber Against Idea Of Not Having Kids Due To Online Hate: “He’ll Wait For Her As Long As She Needs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News