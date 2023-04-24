American actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She has come a long way from being a child actress to one of the leading actresses in the film industry. The Black Widow actress has worked with many directors but has had a special relationship with Woody Allen.

The filmmaker was one of the many directors that saw Johansson’s early potential and recruited her for a film. He directed her in films like Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), which went on to shape her acting career.

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen have had a long and fruitful friendship. However, the filmmaker would sometimes implore unorthodox methods to break the tension in a scene. Scroll down to know more.

Johansson claims that she and Allen have been in a silly relationship for a long time. The two would joke around even before they started working together. It was one of the factors in casting a former member of The Avengers for the primarily comedic film Scoop.

During a conversation with Movie Web, Scarlett Johansson once said, “Woody and I have a playful relationship. I think he wanted to do a comedy, and so he wrote a comedy for us. We went back to London all over again, but this time I had to watch him get his nose powdered. I felt it was a real honour for me and a lot of fun. It’s nice to know that somebody likes you as much as you like them.”

One example of their playful relationship was how Allen would often break the tension between scenes on sets. According to Hollywood, Allen would ask Johansson personal questions to keep things light.

“We would be shooting some intense, confrontational scene, and then Woody would yell, ‘Cut,’ and he’d turn to me and ask, ‘So how old were you when you lost your virginity?’” Scarlett Johansson recalled.

