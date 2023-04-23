Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has done commendable work over the years in showbiz. For the longest time, she was known by her Marvel character ‘Black Widow’ that her fans still can’t stop going gaga about. The actress recently appeared on her Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Podcast’ and spilled the beans on the rumours of them now getting together on the sets. Here’s what the Marvel actresses had to say about it; scroll below to read.

For the unversed, Gwyneth played the role of ‘Pepper Potts’ in the Iron Man franchise and several Avengers films. She started her career with MCU in 2008, starring opposite Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man.

Now coming back to the topic, Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Podcast’ and discussed all things movies and more. Paltrow said, “People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on ‘Iron Man’?”

Scarlett Johansson responded, “Is that a rumour?” and added, “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Gwyneth also told Scarlett that the Iron Man cast was so psyched you were there. “I was so happy to have another woman around,” she added.

We wouldn’t lie, but Marvel’s casting has always been on point, and they have given us some of the most potent female superheroes and characters to remember.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow clarifying the rumours of them not getting along with each other on Iron Man sets? Tell us in the space below.

