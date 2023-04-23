Emily Ratajkowski has been leading every headline ever since her steamy kissing moment with Harry Styles went viral. However, recently, the model and entrepreneur broke the silence about the same and talked about how she felt when her private life made flashy headlines, whereas her work life didn’t matter at all. She further explained how she felt for Olivia Wilde, who was also linked with Styles. Keep scrolling to read further.

Well, for the unversed, ever since Emily got divorced from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard, she has been on the dating radar. Sometimes she was seen with Pete Davidson, and sometimes, she was seen with other celebrities. Now, she is all over the news for her makeout moment with Harry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the kiss going viral, Emily Ratajkowski shared to Spanish Vogue, “I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them.” She further explained, “I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one,” referring to her past relationship with Jeff Magid and her marriage with Sebastian Bear McClard.

Going deep into the conversation, Emily Ratajkowski mentioned how she felt when her kissing moment with Harry Styles went viral. She said, “This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me.”

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski is quite friendly with Olivia Wilde, who had also faced quite a lot of backlash when she was dating Harry Styles. However, they have now parted ways. While talking about her, Emily shared, “In case you ask me about it, it’s more of the same,” she said, adding, “I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

Well, that’s that. What are your thoughts about Emily Ratajkowski’s opinion? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski’s Bombshell Kissing Video Leaves His Former’s Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Wilde Unbothered – Here’s Why We Say So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News