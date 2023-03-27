Singer Harry Styles and actress Emily Ratajkowski are currently making headlines for their alleged romance after being spotted kissing in Tokyo. While the two have not reacted to their viral video, they are the talk of the town and netizens are also discussing their previous relationships. Before getting all mushy with Emily, Harry Styles dated Olivia Wilde for two years and here’s how the latter feels about her ex-boyfriend’s new romance.

Harry and Emily were recently spotted kissing in Tokyo, Japan. The British singer is currently touring Asian countries as a part of his Love On Tour.

For the unversed, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde directed as well as acted in the movie. Soon, the two hit it off and were spotted holding hands for the first time in January 2021. After nearly two years of going out, Harry and Olivia called it quits in November last year.

Despite the ongoing discussions about Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s kissing video, Olivia Wilde seems unbothered. Instead, she was recently spotted spending time with her family, including her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis and their son Otis. Amid the ongoing drama between Olivia and Jason, they cheered for their son’s soccer match. Pictures of the former couple are currently making rounds on the internet. Take a look.

Olivia Wilde at her son's soccer match ⚽️♥️ 03.25.2023 pic.twitter.com/6PGKtDTy4x — Olivia Wilde Daily 🎥 (@wilde_daily) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are fighting a legal battle for their son’s custody. It appears that Olivia is currently caught up in winning the custody battle and is entirely over Harry Styles. For those who have not watched Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s viral video yet, we have got you covered.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

