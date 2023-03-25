Olivia Wilde, who was recently in the news owing to her breakup with Harry Styles making the headlines, is currently the talk of the town due to her legal tussle with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. The couple, who got married in 2011, parted ways in 2020 and are at the moment embroiled in a custody battle over their two children.

Recently Wilde claimed that Jason Sudeikis was prolonging his court fight with her because he was trying to ‘litigate her into debt’. Amidst these claims, court documents revealing her net worth are out, and the numbers aren’t small.

According to legal docs obtained by the Daily Mail, 39-year-old Olivia Wilde is worth more than $10 million. In THE declaration filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director-actress said she has $645,187 in bank accounts, $3,902,689 in stocks and bonds and $6,021,860 in real estate and other property. This totals $10,569,736. The publication further noted that the declaration stated Wilde has a monthly income of $71,667.

As per the report, Olivia Wilde reportedly spends $107,000 a month. This includes nearly $4,000 on laundry and cleaning, a mortgage of more than $58,000 and $6,500 on basic utilities. The net worth revelation came hours after the same media outlet reported Wilde’s complaints about the apparent cost of Sudeikis’ legal approach. Wilde’s attorneys wrote before a hearing in Los Angeles Friday, “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot.”

In response to the docs leaking, a rep for Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriend told E! News in a statement, “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were photographed hugging each other in January this year, suggesting they had recovered from a previously contentious dynamic. The year prior, he served her with custody papers during a presentation at CinemaCon 2022.

