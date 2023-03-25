Selena Gomez is one of the most influential personalities in the world. The singer who started her career with Disney became a massive artist and enjoys a humongous global fan following. Last night, after Sel put out a story on her Instagram supporting her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, the model also penned a note later to the singer on the platform. However, Hailey’s note didn’t go too well with netizens, who started slamming her for not being thankful towards Selena. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It’s been a while that Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner threw shade at Selena through their Instagram stories, and ever since then, Sel fans haven’t missed any opportunities to mock the model on social media.

After Selena Gomez came in support of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, the latter also penned a long note for the singer and wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Take a look at Hailey Bieber’s Instagram story here:

Later E!News took to its Instagram handle and shared the news there, and fans started slamming Victoria’s Secret model yet again in the comments. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Reacting to this post on Instagram, a user commented, “Hailey can ask for help but can’t apologize for the things she did and said about Selena – makes sense🤦🏼‍♀️”

Another user commented, “Selena = authentic. Hailey = clout chaser. Regardless of what continues to go on between them, this is the truth.”

A third user commented, “Hailey should apologize after all the drama she started. She didn’t even follow back Selena after posting her IG. There’s no sincere apology or desire to end things right coming from Hailey.”

A fourth user commented, “So why is miss Kylie not dealing with anything when she was just as guilty.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Hailey Bieber’s thanking message to Selena Gomez on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

