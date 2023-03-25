Zachary Levi has been creating headlines lately but not for all good reasons. He has not shied away from expressing his disappointment at the failure of his movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods on social media. He has taken indirect digs at other actors associated with the DC Universe and Warner Bros. He took an indirect jab at Dwayne Johnson and received backlash online recently. The Chuck actor has now clarified that he did not blame anyone for his movie’s bad performance.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been declared a flop at the box office. Earlier, Levi indirectly accused Warner Bros of doing a lousy job with the film’s marketing. A few days ago, he even hinted that Dwayne Johnson was responsible for Shazam 2’s failure. Scroll on to learn more.

Earlier, Zachary Levi shared a story on his Instagram that was a post from The Wrap. The report said that Dwayne Johnson, who plays the titular character in Black Adam, had apparently sabotaged Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ performance by changing the post-credit scenes. Levi wrote, “The truth shall set you free” in the story. According to Hollywood Reporter, characters from the Justice Society of America were supposed to appear in the post-credit scenes of Shazam 2. Black Adam and Shazam are rivals in the DC comics, and this never-happened-post-credit scene would have opened an entry for Shazam in Black Adam movies and the JSA.

After Zachary Levi shared the story, he received flak from netizens. During a recent Instagram Live session, the actor clarified that he was not blaming anyone. He said, “Listen, I haven’t blamed anybody. There’s not one single person that I have blamed for anything about the way that our movie has performed. The reason I decided to share that was not because I wanna blame anybody for anything, it’s because I do not want to be blamed for things that are not on me.”

He addressed that James Gunn was getting hatred online and said, “People are slagging on James Gunn because Jennifer Holland, his wife, who is an actress, who’s on Peacemaker and was in Suicide Squad, yes, but is connected to the Justice Society.” He explained that Hawkman and Cyclone were supposed to be a part of the movie, but things changed at the last moment. “Walter Hamada, Peter Safran, David Sandberg, myself, everybody — we had an awesome scene that would have tied me into the JSA with Hawkman and with Cyclone, and we were thwarted.”

Zachary Levi said he was bringing the truth out in the open so his fans knew all the details.

