



Bella Hadid is one the biggest names in the modelling industry worldwide. She has got not only an impeccable reputation in the industry but is also a brilliant human being who loves animals and is often seen putting forth her voice on political issues. In today’s fashion piece, we will discuss when Bella wore a see-through top flashing her n*pples while walking on the ramp like a live time-ticking bomb at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2017. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Bella is massively popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 58 million followers on Instagram. She is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and the sister of model Gigi Hadid who is also a big name in the fashion industry.

During the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2017, Bella Hadid walked the ramp for Alexandre Vauthier’s show and looked incredibly s*xy in the show. Bella wore a see-through black-coloured long-sleeve top which came with shoulder pads attached to it.

She paired her sheer top with billowing trousers, a matching hat with a massive brooch, and a veil. Bella Hadid paired her iconic outfit with pink metallic boots and accessorised the look with dangler earrings.

The model confidently flashed her n*pples in her see-through top, looking the best in the business. Take a look at her pictures below:

There’s absolutely no one like Bella Hadid in the modelling industry. The finesse that she has in her style is unmatchable!

What are your thoughts on Bella’s sheer look from Alexandre Vauthier’s show in 2017? Tell us in the space below.

