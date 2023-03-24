When it comes to fashion shows, Bella Hadid can make everyone go speechless. Cara Delevingne knows how to slay red-carpet appearances and own the event like nobody’s business. These queens are the ultimate divas and can nail every single look every single time. But what happens when they get their eyes on the same look? We are talking about the time when both Bella and Cara donned a shimmery sultry gown by designer Alexandre Vauthier in 2017.

There is hardly a fashion enthusiast unaware of Alexandre Vauthier‘s love for all things mesh and shimmer. He has a talent for using delicate fabrics and turning them into iconic gowns with bold silhouettes, modern patterns, and quirky detailing. His signature style was clearly visible at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018. Bella walked the ramp in the bejewelled silver wrap dress, looking like a goddess. Cara later wore the dress at the ‘Valerian And The City Of Thousand Planets’ Paris Premiere in 2017. So, the million-dollar question is – who wore the iconic gown better? Scroll on to find out!

Bella Hadid

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 was quite a significant event for Bella Hadid. The supermodel walked the ramp in the long-sleeved Swarovski studded gown, dazzling everyone. The dress featured sharp shoulders, a plunging V neckline that extended till her torso and a velvety black belt around the waist. It also boasted a thigh-high slit, which was not ramp-walk-appropriate.

Take a look:

Bella had to keep the slit secure with her hands to avoid any malfunction on the ramp. While she looked snatched in her signature tight bun, soft fox eye look, and nude lips, she clearly looked conscious and uncomfortable.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delebingne showed up at the ‘Valerian And The City Of Thousand Planets’ Paris Premiere in the exact same dress. Interestingly, the Paper Towns actress did not make any major changes to her outfit and ditched all accessories, just like Bella Hadid. Cara did opt for a bolder makeup look and went with scarlet lips. She flaunted thickly kohled eyes, and the highlight was her hair. She dyed her hair grey to match her sequined dress.

Take a look:

Cara Delevingne did the Paris premiere in Alexandre Vauthier. Going the extra mile to dye her hair to match the dress #Valerian pic.twitter.com/Ui7R7Z9MXb — GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) July 26, 2017

Cara Delevingne looked fierce and as if she was ready to take on the world. She completed the look with black strappy heels similar to what Bella Hadid wore on the ramp.

Both Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid looked stunning in the gorgeous Alexandre Vauthier gown. We feel that the supermodel was unprepared for the trouble the high-thigh slit could cause. While she walked the ramp gracefully, Cara did pose at the premiere with more boldness and comfort. Who do you think slayed the outfit better? Let us know!

Vote Now:

Polls Who nailed it in the Alexandre Vauthier shimmery gown better? Bella Hadid

Cara Delevingne View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

