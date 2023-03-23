Dakota Johnson, the Fifty Shades lead, is among the A-listers who never fail to make headlines with her stunning looks. The actress has made us all drool over her steamy shots. Talking about her steamy looks, Dakota once left nothing to our imagination as she flaunted her hot bod in a transparent dress. Read further for more details about her look.

Despite making her acting debut long before, Dakota found popularity with her role as Anastasia Steele in the R-rated film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey. While the movie received mixed reviews from the viewers, it is among the film series with a fan base of millions. With its stupendous popularity, the Fifty Shades franchise earned a total of $1.32 billion worldwide.

Ever since she starred in the hit franchise, Dakota Johnson has appeared on the front page of many magazines. Back in 2018, the actress posed for Allure Magazine for a sensual photoshoot and left no stone in making us drool. Dakota appeared in a white sleeveless oh-so-s*xy see-through dress.

The long maxi dress had asymmetrical gold linings throughout the fabric. Through the sheer piece, the actress flaunted her s*xy body and olive green and orange coloured floral lingerie with lacy detailing. She successfully melted our hearts with a seductive pose and grey knee-high net stockings. A Twitter page named HouseOfActress dropped a picture of Dakota from the 2018 shoot. Take a look.

the ever gorgeous dakota jhonson #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/PNNiGaTQYE — House of Actress (@HouseOfActress) March 17, 2023

Dakota perfectly accessorised the look with a pair of heavy gold and diamond earrings. She sported side bangs and tied her hair in a messy bun. Coming to her makeup, Dakota kept it simple with a naked base and pink blush. Her cherry lips did the job of making the look even more sensual, while she did not do much on her eyes and kept them natural.

What do you think about Dakota’s look? Let us know in the comments.

