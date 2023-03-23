Jennifer Lawrence achieved a lot of fame and appreciation at a young age. The darling of Hollywood has mesmerised us with her acting chops and she is equally easygoing to the eyes when it comes to fashion. Her outgoing persona and enigmatic charm increase her style tenfold. And today, we bring you a throwback picture of the actress where she looks as fierce as a lioness in an exquisite red gown. Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous ‘Mother’ in her most beautiful self.

The Academy Award Winning actress is a big goofball in real life and her persona is very infectious. She always stuns us with her red carpet looks and her photoshoots are equally praiseworthy. The actress happens to have a large number of fans across the globe who eagerly wait for her movies to come out to witness her abundance of talent on the silver screen.

The most coveted throwback picture that we brought you today dates back to 2016 when she posed for the Vanity Fair US holiday issue. She was photographed by Peter Lindbergh. Jennifer Lawrence was wearing a bold and burning red-coloured satin gown The flowy gown will surely steal your heart just like the person wearing it.

Jennifer’s striking gown comes with tie-up detailing sleeves with a deep neckline. The dress is tight or constricted around the waist separating the two halves of her body and giving it a definitive and appealing shape. Jennifer Lawrence is as surreal as a dream posing like that behind the camera.

Shifting focus from her Greek-style gown to her makeup the actress is wearing full coverage sheer foundation with a rosy blush on her cheeks. She had red-tinted lips and a soft n*de shadow on her eyes. Her short bob-cut hair was styled in soft beach waves which gave her look an edge. She went completely accessory-less and finished the look with pointed heels. Check out her throwback of Jennifer Lawrence shared on Twitter:

Isn’t she looking as gorgeous as ever? Tell us to know your thought on this throwback look of Jennifer Lawrence in the comments.

