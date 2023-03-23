Entertainment industries worldwide have shamefully objectified women and set unrealistic expectations about their looks. Jennifer Lawrence opened up about an incident once when she was humiliated for her weight and belittled for not matching the superficial beauty standards of Hollywood. The actress also added that she had to accept the mistreatment to establish her career in showbiz.

Jennifer started her career very young and played side roles initially. She rose to fame with the movie Winter’s Bone in 2010 and played iconic characters like Katherine Everdeen in Hunger Games and Raven in the X-Men franchise. The actress once revealed that during the early phase of her career, she was humiliated for her looks. Scroll to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During ELLE’s Women in Hollywood events in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence shared a traumatizing experience from her past and how she handled it. She was asked to lose weight for a character and said, “When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks.” JLaw did not name the producer but added, “One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough.”

Not just that, Jennifer Lawrence revealed a disgraceful event when she was asked to line up with other girls without clothes. “During this time, a female producer had me do a n*de lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

The story got worse when she mentioned that she tried seeking help from another producer, but he said more offensive things instead of supporting her. Jennifer said, “He responded by telling me he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was perfectly ‘f***able.”

Jennifer Lawrence said she couldn’t call out influential filmmakers as she wasn’t a well-established actress then. “I was young and walking that fine line of sticking up for myself without being called difficult, which they did call me, but I believe the word they used was ‘nightmare’,” she said.

She motivated young actresses and said they would stop such behaviour from happening in future.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe Once Revealed Wanting To Play Sirius Black or Lupin In The Franchise Reboot, “I’m Obviously Biased…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News