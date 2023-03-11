Jennifer Lawrence starrer ‘No Hard Feelings’ trailer was released a while ago and while we can’t wait to watch her being funny in theatres, fans are not so happy with it. In the trailer, JLaw can be seen seducing a 19-year-old and this has irked the netizens on social media who are slamming her for portraying such a character on the silver screen while they also bash Hollywood for the script. Scroll below to read the scoop.

JLaw is massively popular among her fans and especially on social media. She doesn’t have her own official Instagram or Twitter account but thanks to her crazy fandom, they have pages dedicated to her. Now coming back to the topic, Lawrence’s upcoming film happens to be an R-rated film where she does possibly everything to sleep with a 19-year-old.

Pubity took to their official Instagram account and shared a post on Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming film with a caption that read, “#JenniferLawrence is set to star in new R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, where she’ll play a woman trying to seduce an ‘unf**kable’ 19-year-old.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The post didn’t go well with netizens who slammed the actress for choosing a raunchy script with one user commenting, “Is this not predatory?”

Another user commented, “WTF is hollywood doing these days. can we get some more sci if & fantasy instead”

“Flip the genders and this would not be an acceptable movie, it would immediately get thrown out,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “The hypocrisy 😂 if the genders were reversed it would be canceled before they started filming.”

Watch the trailer below:

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence seducing a 19-year-old in the No Hard Feelings trailer? Tell us in the space below.

