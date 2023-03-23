Steven Spielberg was approached to direct the Harry Potter series movie adaptation, but the offer ultimately went to Christopher Columbus. While Steven could not get associated with the project as he believed it was a time taking process, there were conversations that the novel stories could be adapted into animated movies. Read on to find out what actually happened!

The Harry Potter movies have left a lifelong impact on the pop culture world. As the adaptation became one of the highest-grossing entertainment franchises, the fans adored every character and cast of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A Hollywood History of the Harry Potter Property”, published in the LA Times, explains Warner Bros contacted DreamWorks in the hopes of securing a financial partner. The conversation occurred when WB purchased the rights to J.K. Rowling’s novels for only $2 million when Harry Potter was not that much of an overseas sensation. DreamWorks was hesitant initially but got on board once the books became famous and a worldwide phenomenon. However, they suggested Spielberg direct the first film and wanted to ‘combine a couple of the books, let’s make it animated.’

“I did think it would be worthwhile for Steven Spielberg to direct,” Warner Bros. president Alan Horn said. “We offered it to him. But one of the notions of Dreamworks’ and Steven’s was, ‘Let’s combine a couple of the books, let’s make it animated,’ and that was because of the [visual effects and] Pixar had demonstrated that animated movies could be extremely successful,” says the report.

The reason they assumed that it would be highly successful was because of the wizardry involved, and they were very effects-laden. Steven Spielberg recently swooned the world with “The Fabelmans” and has always proved why he is one of the finest filmmakers of the world!

However, imagining a Harry Potter world through Steven Spielberg’s vision would have been a delight. Don’t you think so?

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe Once Revealed Wanting To Play Sirius Black or Lupin In The Franchise Reboot, “I’m Obviously Biased…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News