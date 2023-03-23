Angelina Jolie Owns A Luxurious Bag Which Costs More Than The Annual Salary Of Many Of Us, Proving She's Doing The Optimum Best Of Her Life!

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in the world who leads a luxurious life and does a lot of humanitarian work. The actress has dated some of the A-list celebrities in Hollywood and was married to one of the hottest men alive – Brad Pitt, for a long time before parting ways. The ex-couple shares six kids together, and while they are currently in a divorce process, Angelina’s YSL tote bag has got our attention, and it’s worth a whopping price. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Angelina is one of the most celebrated actresses globally, and her fashion taste is incredible. Over the years, Jolie has given us some of the most stylish red-carpet appearances donning world-class designers and giving fashion goals with her ensembles. In fact, her right leg has a fan following of its own, and the Maleficent actress never misses an opportunity to flaunt it in thigh-slit gowns.

Angelina Jolie is often spotted carrying her Saint Laurent Icare tote bag with a giant YSL gold logo on the front. She was first seen carrying the bag in 2022, and it was one of the hottest launches of last year, with multiple celebrities donning the bag.

Let’s take a look at Angelina Jolie’s picture carrying her YSL tote bag below:

Angie with the Zahara bag. Each child has a bag big enough to fit them. This is a conspiracy theory I’m going full steam on. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/066MgfAMEm — ✨RAQ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 2, 2022

🆕📸 #AngelinaJolie was seen carrying a Y-3 adidas bag in Los Angeles as she took a shopping trip with Zahara 😍 pic.twitter.com/RLqQXoNvj5 — D.K. 🐼🎭 (@AJExquisitely) December 12, 2022

But do you know the price of Jolie’s YSL tote bag? It’s priced at Rs $4,900 and would come to over four lakh in INR, according to Vogue. This bag is worth half of our annual salary packages. *Crying in a corner. BRB*

Mamma Jolie indeed lives a luxurious life, and there’s no denying that!

