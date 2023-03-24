Dakota Johnson is the one who can make anything her ramp with her gorgeous look. Whenever the actress steps out, she never fails to make headlines. Here’s one look of the actress that left us spellbound, and you cannot afford to miss.

Dakota was hit to stardom with her role as Anastasia Steele in the hit film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey, which also starred Jamie Dornan. Ever since the film was released, the actress left everyone in awe of her sultry looks.

Dakota Johnson is among the Hollywood actress who never shies away from going braless on the streets. Back in 2021, the actress stepped out in a mini black dress by Saint Laurent. Dakota ditched her br* in the backless dress featuring a plunging halterneck and a strip that held it together. She gave a sneak peek into her side b**bs and flaunted her s*xy cl*avage. The other half of the dress had a stunning faux fur skirt through which the Persuasion actress showcased her hot legs. She would have undoubtedly stolen the show if she had worn the outfit to a red carpet.

She kept herself safe with a black face mask and added a pair of matching goggles to her look. Dakota Johnson sported her frontal bangs hairdo and wore a pair of strappy heels. The actress gracefully walked on the street with only her phone in her hand.

dakota johnson in this little black dress exactly pic.twitter.com/Hx1qOvi9eu — face amy while she’s eating your young (@celiashozier) September 30, 2021

This look is making us question why Dakota did not wear it on a red carpet. It seems the actress is the paparazzi’s favourite and does not need a carpet to win hearts with her gorgeous look.

What are your thoughts about Dakota‘s look? Let us know in the comments.

