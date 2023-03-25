Reese Witherspoon, the Hollywood A-lister, and her husband, Jim Toth, have decided to part ways after being married for 11 years. The couple dropped a note addressed to fans to announce their divorce. While netizens are stunned by their split, some of them are speculating which couple would go next to the court with divorce papers.

Reese and Jim reportedly met at a party in 2010 and soon hit it off. The couple got engaged in less than a year and tied the knot on March 26, 2011. They welcomed their son Tennessee a year later.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth issued a joint statement two days before their 12th anniversary to announce their divorce. The couple wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.” They continued, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” the couple concluded. The duo took the internet by storm with their announcement and left the netizens divided.

Many are showering love on Reese and wishing her the best to go through the tough time. While a fan wrote, “2 days after her birthday,” another penned, “Omg no. She’s such an unproblematic icon.”

Some fans were shocked, not by the divorce but by the fact that Reese had been married for 11 years. A Twitter user wrote, “NOOOO Reese has been married this whole time?!” while another commented, “I didn’t even know my good sis was married. Prayers to her tho, through this difficult time.”

Others dragged some other celebs, including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, in the discussion as one wrote, “hailey and justin next,” while another penned, “We blame Hailey.” A seventh one wrote, “Shakira’s impact.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Reese and Jim’s divorce? Let us know in the comments.

