Mila Kunis Mailed Reese Witherspoon & Husband Ashton Kutcher On Their Nervous Red Carpet Appearance!

Actress Mila Kunis took aim at her husband Ashton Kutcher for how awkward he looked while posing with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet.

The pair were standing next to each other at a promotional event for their new rom-com ‘Your Place or Mine’ when they were snapped by photographers, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But instead of praising her man and his co-star, actress Mila Kunis, 39, decided to tell them how uncomfortable he appeared. Speaking in an interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna, Reese Witherspoon, 46, opened up on the funny interaction.

Reese Witherspoon said: “She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'”

As per Mirror.co.uk, however, it was all said in good jest and Reese admitted that it’s been good getting to know Mila off-screen. She continued: “It was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

And praising Ashton’s acting skills, Reese Witherspoon added: “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'”

It was payback for Ashton Kutcher’s kind words for Reese Witherspoon at the end of last year. He told People magazine in December: “We just had fun. I can talk to Reese about anything – acting, business, kids, media, football. She’s always game.”

