Mila Kunis happens to be a huge name in the entertainment industry across the globe. The American actress is married to handsome hunk and actor Ashton Kutcher and shares two kids with him. Over the years, Mila has emerged as one of the most fashionable actresses and has given us some of the most memorable style moments to remember on the red carpet. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kunis opened up on her post-pregnancy b**bs and spoke about her concern. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mila appeared on the Conan O’Brien starrer show and spoke about her new b**bs post-pregnancy. The actress was teased by the host for her ‘Jupiter Ascending’ co-star Channing Tatum looking at her breasts in a viral picture from a premiere.

And talking about it, Mila Kunis said, “I know [Channing], and I love him. He really wasn’t. But boy did these things grow!” Haha, every mother out there would relate to this, we’re sure.

Adding to her statement, Mila Kunis said, “Men actually look at my b**bs – I’ve never had that happen before – because they’re just there.”

The Jupiter Ascending actress continued and said, “I don’t know how to deal with them because I’ve never had them, and so I always dress for a flat-chested girl and now all of a sudden I’m busty, and I’m like, ‘Wow, check it out!’ This is amazing to me. It’s a whole new world!”

The actress concluded and said, “First of all, I needed to start wearing bras. That was a whole new experiment for me.”

