Camille Vasquez has got a new limelight ever since her appearance on NBC News as a legal analyst. Following the announcement, many anti-Johnny Depp fans targeted her while the pro fans praised the lawyer. She received many congratulatory messages from the world of the Internet and recently WWE commentator, Corey Graves took a dig at Ms. Vasquez.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, members of The Judgement Day, created havoc on The Mysterios’ Christmas Eve celebrations. Rey Mysterio wasted no time and called the police and got his son, Dominik arrested. The brutal assault was so much for the Mysterio family that Rey showed no remorse over Dominik’s action.

In a promo aired during the telecast, Dominik shared his experience and said, “I served a hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man. You guys might think that it’s over for me, but Nah. I’m just getting started.”

In the latest episode of WWE Raw, one of the commentators reacted to a show’s segment. Dominik along with The Judgement Day was invited to The Miz TV to talk about his jail time. In a backstage segment, WWE commentator Corey Graves took a dig and said, “Rhea called Priest; Rhea called Balor. Hell, I think Rhea may have called Camille Vasquez! But the most dangerous man in WWE is free. Dominik Mysterio is here.”

Following the international fame and attention during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial, everyone wanted to know more about the lawyer. As the legal brawl ended, her debut on NBC News on Monday got her into the news once again.

However, let us know if you think Camille Vasquez might have helped Dominik Mysterio.

