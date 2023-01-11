One of the most versatile Hollywood actors, Timothee Chalamet, who rose to fame with the movie Call Me By Your Name, became a household name ever since. On the work front, he has worked back-to-back massive projects, including Beautiful Boy, Little Women, Dune and others. However, did you know Timothee had once locked his mother, Nicole Flender on a cruise balcony but the catch is she was ‘n*ked’? Scroll below to know more!

Apart from his acting skills, often Timothee leads the headlines for his fashion sense. On the other hand, he is quite close to his mother, and this one incident surely will make you laugh and make you understand how close they are.

In a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Timothee Chalamet opened up about a throwback incident. Talking about how good he was as a kid to his mother on The Ellen Show, he revealed that he was mostly and used to make up for any mistake. Talking about an incident, he shared he had once locked her ‘n*ked mother’ on a cruise balcony. He said, “I thought it’d be really funny if I actually left the room, gave it a minute or two and I waited like three minutes, and I didn’t have my key card after, I realized. I, like, ran the length of the ship a couple of times and was, like, weeping.”

When Ellen asked “Was she naked?!” Timothee confirmed it with a nervous laugh. Going further, Timothee Chalamet enquired, “That’s not a weird thing when you’re prepubescent, right? Maybe I shouldn’t have brought that up!” Well, Ellen’s face said something else. Timothee Chalamet then claimed that he was devastated, and his mother also saw how devastated he was!

Later, Ellen DeGeneres can be heard saying, “You have some things to make up for.” Well, what are your thoughts about this funny but bizarre incident between Timothee Chalamet and his mom? Let us know in the comments!

