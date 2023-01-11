As blockbuster as a film can go, Tom Cruise starring Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 was the same. It still gets discussed among moviegoers and film mongers. Decades after Top Gun, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell aka Tom Cruise returned donning the character in the sequel. However, even though the film did very well at the box office and earned quite a moolah from the collection, did you know a chunk of 800 hours of footage was discarded during post-production? Scroll below to get the scoop.

The sequel explores Maverick’s further adventures with a team of aviators to carry out a mission in destroying a uranium plant. However, in the process, he finds out he has an inexperienced crew, the film further looks into how Maverick carries out the mission with a team like this!

Well, coming back to the chopping off of a massive chunk of footage from Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun. In an interview with Deadline, the film editor Eddie Hamilton talked about how much it was difficult for him to chop off a major chunk of the footage to make the film how it is now and how it took a toll on him. He said, “[We shot] 800 to 814 hours. It was quite honestly very overwhelming at times. There was one day in March 2019 when they had 27 cameras running because there were four jets up in the air with various cameras on them, and two units filming on the ground, which added up to 27 cameras. And I remember getting so much footage the next morning and just thinking this was going to be very difficult.”

Eddie Hamilton further mentioned how the shooting days of Top Gun: Maverick were quite long and intense. He added, “Also, the days were very long when we were filming the aerial sequences, it was just really intense. And the thing is, when you’ve got a lot of footage like that and a movie like Top Gun, it has to be awesome from beginning to end, because the whole audience wants it to be awesome.”

Top Gun: Maverick used real locations, sets, and planes to shoot which is why there was massive pressure to get it right as reshoots with military personnel were not possible. So, they used to take shots from every angle possible which created so much backup footage.

