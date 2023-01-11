Andrew Garfield happens to be one of the most talented actors out there. He played the iconic role of Spider-Man and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He’s particularly very popular among women and man oh man, he deserves all the love and more for that pretty face. Now, there’s a mash-up which is going viral on social media where Andrew’s Spider-Man can be seen talking about his Gwen but with a Shah Rukh Khan twist from Mohabbatein where he played the character of Raj Aryan in the film. Scroll below to watch the video.

Now, the internet is a bizarre yet fun place to be. We come across such amazing content at times and it just makes us laugh out loud and without even us realising, all these little things are what makes our day perfect. Now talking about the mash-up, it was shared in November last year on Instagram.

An Instagram page named Shahil shared Andrew Garfield aka Spider-Man’s video on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mohabbatein’ background score and it’s the most emotional and best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

In the video, Andrew Garfield is talking about Gwen with Tom Holland in his 2021 film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and this was one of the best scenes in the entire film.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahil (@skaotic.edits)

Shah Rukh Khan is rightly the king of Bollywood and how.

Reacting to this video, a user on Instagram commented, “Wasn’t ready for this Raj Parker 😭😭”

Another user commented , “Spiderman into the Gurukul-Verse 😂😂”

A third user commented, “Perfect crossover doesn’t exi- what sync mayynnn❤️”

A fourth user commented, “Andrew x srk the 2 goats ❤️”

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man X Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raj Aryan’ is the best crossover we have seen so far.

