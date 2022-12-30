Tom Holland for us is one of the most adorable and talented actors in the world. He’s currently dating the woman that everyone has been obsessed with and it’s none other than Zendaya. The two happen to be one of the cutest couples and never misses an opportunity to give their fans relationship goals. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when our naughty friendly neighborhood Spider-Man tom liked a post which read ‘Short men gave more s*x according to science and it became news in no time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

To give you the context, it was actually a film poster featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins and had a caption written over it that read, “According to science, short men have more sex.” For the unversed, Tom’s height is 5’7 and we don’t know if that comes under short-heighted but him liking a post definitely created a buzz among his fans on social media.

An Instagram page named ‘Commentsbynamed’ shared the screenshot of Tom Holland liking the ‘short men have more s*x’ post and it went viral on social media with fans from across the world reacting to it.

Take a look at the post below:

Haha, isn’t Tom Holland a cutie?

Reacting to this post, a user on Instagram commented, “We absolutely adore Tom 😂😂”

Another user commented, “Lol y’all remember when he tagged Zendaya on his crotch 😂”

A third user commented, “We have to protect him at all costs🥺

Tom Holland being our naughty friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Haha.

