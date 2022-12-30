Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson needs no introduction; she is a global icon and is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There’s no denying that she is a gorgeous woman with an appealing figure which many women would kill to achieve, and men will kill each other to be with her, and because of that, she has been objectified by many in the industry and not just that in an incident over a decade ago she faced a very unpleasant situation publicly on the red carpet.

Johansson is popularly known for her character of Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have all over loved her portrayal of the role and were heartbroken when she bid adieu to it.

Getting back to the incident that took place in 2006 at the Golden Globes, when Scarlett was only 21 years old. American fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi [mid-40s] did something very objectionable even the actress was left shocked at that moment. The Avengers star wore a red scoop neck Valentino gown with ruffles on the strap as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Mizrahi who was interviewing her on the red carpet, firmly squeezed the lower part of Scarlett Johansson’s left br*ast. After that, with his hands still there, he said, “I’m just taking notes for the next time I make a —”, when he was cut off by the actress, who at first confusingly said, “What is going on?!” and then said, “Absolutely, take all the notes you want.”

Prior to fondling Scarlett’s br*ast, the fashion designer crossed boundaries by asking celebrated actress Keira Knightley, Teri Hatcher and a few others what kind of underwear they were wearing. Apparently, he wanted to know whether there was a b*a underneath, to which Scarlett Johansson said, “It’s all built-in; that’s the Valentino way.” Later speaking about the incident, she said she was thinking, “Oh my God. This is happening on live TV”. She also recalled, “People made a huge deal out of something that, at the moment, was not as exciting as it seemed afterwards.”

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, later on addressing the whole matter, said, “If anyone was offended, I’m sorry”. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson has come a long way since then and is one of the A-list actors in Hollywood and has some amazing works over the years.

