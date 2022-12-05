Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood who has created her mark in the industry. Besides playing the role of Black Widow for Marvel, Johansson has appeared in many critically acclaimed films. This includes Jojo Rabbit, Lost in Translation, Her, and so on.

The actress is also known for speaking her heart out. She has stood up against being treated as an s*x object, the wage gap in Hollywood, and more. Scarlett is also not afraid to go after conglomerates like Disney when it comes to her movies. For the unversed, she sued the studio for breaching their contract and giving 2021’s Black Widow a hybrid release.

While talking about the Ghost in the Shell actress, there is another thing that Scarlett Johansson has been open about, and that is s*xual fantasy. Once ScarJo was asked about what her favourite place to have s*x was, she didn’t shy away while answering. Back in 2005, the actress spoke to Playboy and said that she likes car s*x.

“I do think having s*x in a car is s*xy,” Scarlett Johansson said. The Avengers: Endgame actress added, “If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind and thinking of doing something crazy and kinky and s*xy, the back seat would be it.” Scarlett has been open when it comes to her s*x life.

During one of her other interviews in the past, Johansson expressed how the way women who talk about their intimate lives are stigmatised. “When women talk about enjoying s*x, it’s almost forbidden,” she said to Cosmopolitan. “Just having a healthy s*xual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a sl*t,” she added.

We couldn’t agree more with Scarlett Johansson! Meanwhile, currently, the actress is laying low and working on her upcoming films, including Asteroid City, Project Artemis, and more.

