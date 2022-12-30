Selena Gomez is known as a renowned pop star, actress and producer. But there’s one more arena that she perfectly nails – fashion! She truly is an icon who’s seen it all, from being trolled over being skinny to being fat-shamed after her Lupus treatment. But one thing she can never go wrong with is flaunting her long legs. We have a perfect moment from the past that will leave your eyes popping! Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Selena underwent a kidney transplant after she was diagnosed with Lupus in 2016. She has also suffered depression, and anxiety among other health issues and the journey hasn’t been easy. But what is remarkable is that she’s trying her best to create awareness regarding each and every health issue she has struggled with in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was back in 2017, Selena Gomez attended the Breaking Through Gala in New York which benefitted the Lupus Research Alliance. For the same, she looked beautiful as a daisy as she opted for a one-shoulder yellow-coloured breezy dress. It was a high-low asymmetrical dress and the beauty paired it up with matching Calvin Klein shoes.

Selena Gomez debuted her blonde her around the same time and the outfit truly matched her vibe. She went for perfectly nude tones for makeup along with her cherry red nails. A few of the pictures also witness the diva wearing a shearling denim jacket to combat the chilly weather in NY.

But our favourite remains a still where Sel exited the gala and was entering her car. Her gorgeous long ‘Barbie’ legs were the highlight of the frame and it was enough to make men go weak on their knees.

Take a look at it below:

selena gomez won the LEG GAME. pic.twitter.com/7jcUQ2tGw6 — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) December 29, 2022

Selena Gomez stuns in yellow dress at Lupus Charity Gala. pic.twitter.com/1uOdWmgjXz — mia magazine (@miamia297) November 22, 2017

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion updates!

Must Read: Margot Robbie Once Donned A Striped Swimsuit Showcasing Her Sultry Curves & She Was Definitely Born To Play ‘Barbie’ On Screen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News