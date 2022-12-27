Tunisha Sharma was just 20 and had a bright future ahead of her. At this age, the actress was already a part of biggies like Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor where she played Katrina Kaif’s younger version. She was also doing quite well in the television world and was lately a part of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Way before hanging herself to death after alleged breakup with Sheezan Khan, the actress had confessed dealing with depression. Scroll below for more details.

Most wouldn’t know but Tunisha did not have the best childhood. She lost her father at a very early age. If that wasn’t enough, the death of her close cousin along with her grandmother took a huge toll on her mental health. Adding to all of that were hate comments on social media after she replaced an actor on one of her previous shows.

In 2018, Tunisha Sharma had revealed it all to Times Of India referred to the above incidents and how it left her emotionally devastated. She added, “That’s when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. I remember when I just started medication, I had turned into a zombie. I hated going to work. Then later, social media also began to affect me; I replaced an actor in a show and started getting comments full of hatred. All of this took a toll on me.”

In the same interview, Tunisha Sharma credited her Internet Wala Love co-star Kanwar Dhillon of supporting her and getting her out of that situation.

Tunisha was reportedly dating her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. He has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide after the late actress’ mother filed an official complaint against him.

Tunisha Sharma hanged herself to death in the makeup room of Sheezan. They had allegedly broken up 15 days ahead of the tragic incident.

