John Travolta once tried kissing Scarlett Johansson, and it was really awkward. The Black Widow actress is one of the most successful stars in Hollywood. She started from a young age and eventually grew up the ladder in an industry run mostly by men. Right from the start, Scarlett was seen as a s*x symbol.

Recently, she shed some light on how being hyper-sexualised, especially from the start of her career, affected the roles she got. The Jojo Rabbit actress said she was typecast into a certain role and believed being objectified would end her career.

Coming back to the point, back in 2015, Scarlett Johansson hit the headlines after an awkward moment took place on the Oscars red carpet. Photos of actor John Travolta went viral, in which he could be seen planting a kiss on the Avengers: Endgame actress’ cheek. The awkwardness could be sensed through the way she was looking straight ahead while the Pulp Fictions star came in for a smooch.

Though the rest of the world saw this as a creepy moment, Scarlett Johansson later defended Travolta and said there was nothing inappropriate about it. While speaking with the Associated Press, the Lost in Translation star said, “There is nothing strange, creepy, or inappropriate about John Travolta. The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome.”

tfw u're John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson is trying to pretend like u're not there so you try even harder pic.twitter.com/GAXlBA1deJ — qu*aaron*tined 💬 (@arocktweets) March 13, 2017

“That still photo does not reflect what preceded and followed if you see the moment live. Yet another way we are misguided, misinformed, and sensationalised by the 24-hour news cycle. I haven’t seen John in some years, and it is always a pleasure to be greeted by him,” she added.

Meanwhile, when it comes to her work, Scarlett Johansson is currently said to be working on Asteroid City and My Mother’s Wedding.

