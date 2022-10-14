Scarlett Johansson is THE sex symbol in Hollywood and the world. From Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers to Motoko Kusanagi in 2017’s Ghost In The Shell, the actress is a chameleon of the highest order and has played multiple noteworthy roles throughout her illustrious career. One such role was that of Samantha in the movie HER directed by Spike Jonze and co-starring Joaquin Phoenix. And it seems like the steamy org*sm scene there made her co-star flee. Scroll down to know more!

Scarlett plays a Siri or Alexa-like AI assistant in the movie. We never see Johansson’s face throughout the movie, just hear her voice. And just as the viewers fall in love with the talented actresses’ voice, so does Theodore, the character played by Joaquin Phoenix. In one scene the two basically have phone s*x and this required the actress to, you guessed it, record herself imitating an org*sm. But her co-star was creeped out by it.

In the “Armchair Expert” podcast hosted by Dax Shepherd, Scarlett Johansson revealed that the fake org*sm recordings for the “Her” movie made Joaquin Phoenix leave the set. She said:

“We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He left the studio. He needed a break. You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an org*sm. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake org*sm — ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre.”

Even though Joaquin Phoenix was rattled by her fake org*sms, we are not sure if any viewers were affected in quite the same way. “Her” came out almost five years ago. Nowadays, Scarlett Johansson is busy with “Asteroid City,” a Wes Anderson project. After this she will be seen in “My Mother’s Wedding” directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, starring Emily Beecham and Sienna Miller.

What do you think about Joaquin Phoenix’s reaction to Scarlett Johansson’s fake org*sm? Do you think he overreacted? Let us know in the comments.

