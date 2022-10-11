Several actors and actresses come and go, but only a few can leave a mark. Scarlett Johansson is one of them. The Black Widow star has become a well-known name across the globe. However, one cannot deny that the way an actress is looked at is different from how an actor is.

Previously, many female celebrities, including Scarlett herself, spoke about being sexualised. In fact, a few of them have been titled as an s*x symbol and the most famous of them being Marilyn Monroe. Sometimes a few people also set a countdown for a few celebs’ 18th birthdays.

Milli Bobby Brown, Billie Eilish, and more have fallen prey to that. Now, Scarlett Johansson is once again speaking about being “hypers*xualised” and “pigeonholed” in the early stages of her acting career in Hollywood. While speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Avengers: Endgame actress said the industry saw her as older than she was, leading to her not getting the roles she wanted.

“I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” Scarlett Johansson said. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against,” she continued.

Scarlett added, “Because I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypers*xualized thing. The runway is not long on that. So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, “Is this it?”‘

While talking about Scarlett Johansson, the Jojo Rabbit actress is currently busy with two upcoming films, Asteroid City and My Mother’s Wedding. Her last ventures were Sing 2 and Black Widow.

