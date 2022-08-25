American actor Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. He is well known for playing dark and unconventional characters in independent films for which he received various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Grammy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Joaquin is also known for playing the role of Gotham’s most infamous villain in the 2019 film Joker. The film was a huge success and the actor was praised for his performance. He even bagged the most coveted Oscar award. However, the same year he also made headlines for losing his cool on the film’s set.

A clip went viral on social media, wherein Joaquin Phoenix was heard complaining about a cinematographer named Larry for whispering on set and calling him Cher. The 47-year-old star said, “The constant whispering, just shut the f*ck up dude. I’m trying to like find something real. f*ck up dude. f*ck. Sorry, [ bleep ]. It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal. Yeah, it kinda is. f*ck. I know you started the f*cking Cher thing, Larry. f*cking making fun of me. Like I’m a f*cking diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a f*cking insult? f*ck I can’t do this, man.”

Check out Joaquin Phoenix’s video here:

After the short video wrapped, the actor was visibly flustered. The viral clip was later played at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host-comedian asked Joaquin Phoenix about the behind-the-scene video, the actor was visibly embarrassed about it. The Academy-winning actor said, “Look, sometimes, sometimes movies get intense, because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something. So you can feel intense, but um, that was supposed to be private” before going on to apologize for his words.”

