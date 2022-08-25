Hollywood actor Idris Elba is annoyed by people frequently quizzing him about portraying James Bond.

Tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007, the 49-year-old actor confessed that he is frustrated with the constant questions about the rumours, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have no more answers for it,” Idris Elba said as he spoke on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast.

“I just tell people ‘aw, don’t ask me that.’ “

Idris Elba believes he has answered all the questions about playing the legendary spy and finds it “lazy” that he is constantly asked about it by the media.

The actor said, “A lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumour. But most times now I tend not to talk about it.”

It was recently reported that Idris had walked away from talks with Bond officials to pursue “his own film franchise” but the star has apparently suggested other potential 007s to producer Barbara Broccoli.

An insider told The Sun newspaper, “Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself. However, he’s put forward names to play 007. He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.”

A film insider recently claimed that the new Bond must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

The source said that movie chiefs are hoping to bring in an actor in their “late 30s” to allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films. With these requirements, not only is Idris Elba out of the game, but so is Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Kit Harington and Tom Hiddleston.

The top contender for the next James Bond are now Regé-Jean Page and Richard Madden. Let’s see who takes the baton from Daniel Craig.

