Game of Thrones star Kit Harington once avoided getting a speeding ticket by revealing the fate of his character Jon Snow to the police. It is a common thing for a celebrity’s fame to help them in certain situations. For instance, it was once said that Johnny Depp stopped a thief from mugging his friend after he realised it was Captain Jack Sparrow.

We know that being famous comes with its own pros and cons and many more A-listers have proved that a lot of good can be done with it. Just look at Leonardo DiCaprio, who has used his influence to start a foundation that helps protect the environment.

While that may be more at the broader end, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington once used his character, Jon Snow’s popularity for a personal reason. Back in 2016, the Eternals fame appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed how he avoided getting a speeding ticket by revealing whether Aegon Targaryen dies or not.

Kit Harington said he was stopped by a cop because he was “being a bit naughty and going over the speed limit.” The actor then shared that the police, who was a GOT fan, gave him two options to choose from. “You can either follow me back to the police station now where I’ll book you in, or you can tell me whether you (Jon Snow) live in the next [season] of Game of Thrones,” Kit told.

“I have to tell you, whether I take you into the police station depends on what your answer is,” Harington. So, the actor answered: “I looked at him, and went, ‘I’m alive next season.’” To this, the cop replied, “On your way Lord Commander. Keep the speed down this far south of the Wall.”

What a fantastic way to avoid getting a speeding ticket! Kit Harington got lucky that the police person was a Game of Thrones fan! Meanwhile, House Of The Dragon, the prequel to the Westeros saga debuts today.

