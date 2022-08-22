Johnny Depp at this point is one of the most controversial men across the globe. The actor who has been fighting battle after battle in court is in the public eye for various reasons. Most recently he even got some sympathy after winning the defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard and fans were happy about it. Now he returns to films with a French film La Favorite and even to public events, turns out he is under fire again, and for his this with Marilyn Manson.

For the unversed, Johnny and Marilyn have been very good friends for years. While there was nothing wrong that came out of the friendship until now, the latter has always been a controversial figure and one that has been associated to very serious accusations in the recent past.

Reports now say that Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson were once involved in a text conversation where they spoke about having intimate relations with young girls who were then around 18. The two allegedly spoke of exchanging them. Read on to know everything you need to about the same. Also, check the leaked chats below.

As per The News, Amber Heard supporters have now busted a chat between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson that points at some very wrong behaviour. The said chats have been leaked in an unsealed court document. The two are talking about a 18 years old girl and how she is the right fit for them. The said chat is from the document, which is the plaintiff’s trial exhibit 054_2 and reads “My new fan meet and greet girl. Looks like you need it. Trust me. I’ll send a pic. 18. With you guys. Depp show with me.”

Check the screenshots here:

Another unsealed text exchange between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson in which Manson offers him a “new fan meet and greet girl. 18” pic.twitter.com/4cufpLZaWL — ٖ (@Ukissedme) August 19, 2022

Netizens who have come across these chats have started criticizing Johnny Depp for the same and are showing no mercy. As for Johnny fans, they are questioning the authenticity of the screenshots as they are shared by Amber Heard supporters.

