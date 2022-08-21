No one had even little idea of the Magnum opus Tom Cruise had packed in his hit action saga Top Gun Maverick. The movie that made its way to the big screen across the globe and million hearts is only busy breaking records after records and has now even surpassed Avengers: Infinity War. While the fans have enjoyed the second part that dropped after 36 long years, it looks like might have to wait for over a decade for the next.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Tom has been the face of the franchise for over three decades. The first Top Gun movie released back in 1986 and went on to become one of the most loved films of the year and fans were waiting for the franchise to grow. But it took Cruise and the makers 36 long years to bring out the second part titled Maverick.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest reports, while we are already waiting for the third, the wait might be shorter than the second but not practically. The waiting period is over a decade and the reason is Tom Cruise’s flourishing lineup. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, it will be anything over a decade wait for the fans to witness Tom Cruise play Daredevil again in Top Gun 3. The reason behind isn’t sad because the actor is immersed neck-deep in new projects. The report says he has at least four films lined up for the next many years. All four are in collaboration with partner Christopher McQuarrie. The portal says that he is developing a new action franchise, one musical, and an undisclosed project with Tropic Thunder fame Les Grossman. The latter is said to be the Edge Of The Tomorrow sequel. There is also the project set in space and obviously the Mission: Impossible series.

Top Gun 3 right now sits rights after all the above-mentioned projects and is not greenlit yet even after the amazing success of Maverick. So it will be over a decade until Tom Cruise finishes the confirmed lineup and gets on to this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Say “We Do” For The Second Time With Grandeur, Love & All The White Glory – Pictures Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram